Anthony Joshua Tagged As The Biggest HYPOCRITE Of Boxing Universe By Former Rival

Despite Anthony Joshua’s spectacular comeback at ‘Clash on the Dunes’, the WBA (super), WBO, IBF and IBO Heavyweight champion has attracted a lot of criticism. While Deontay Wilder slammed him for running and jabbing throughout the fight, former rival Jarrel Miller has called Anthony Joshua the biggest ‘hypocrite’ of the boxing universe. This is definitely a big accusation on Anthony Joshua, but Miller backed up his statement with several valid points.

Boxing: Anthony Josua termed as the biggest ‘hypocrite’

Anthony Joshua changed his game plan to regain the heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. The knockout specialist did not rush for a heavy punch and kept on jabbing and running throughout the fight. Well, the smart move definitely earned him the titles, but it has also earned him the tag of 'the biggest hypocrite of the boxing universe' by Jarrel Miller.

Jarrel Miller reminded boxing fans about Anthony Joshua’s comments from 2017. He also slammed Joshua verbally after his recent victory against Andy Ruiz Jr. Back in 2017, Anthony Joshua criticised Tyson Fury’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko and said that The Gypsy King did nothing except running and jabbing. Well, that’s what Anthony Joshua did in his latest fight against Andy Ruiz Jr and Jarrel Miller wasted no time in pointing that out. In an interview from 2017, Anthony Joshua said, “I know it’s the ‘art of boxing’ but I always said that you come to sleigh the king, you look him in his face and take what’s his.” Take a look at Anthony Joshua’s statement over Tyson Fury’s victory in 2017.

However, after applying the same tactics for his recent victory, Anthony Joshua said, “I can knock people out when I want to, and I can box when I want to. Hit and don’t get hit, that’s the name off the game.” Anthony Joshua has avenged his first and only loss of boxing career with a smart move, but the champion is still under attack by critics. Let us know what you feel about Anthony Joshua's recent victory.

