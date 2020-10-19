Deontay Wilder’s Team Responds To Tyson Fury Saying He’s Moving On From Rematch

In February 2020, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their second bout to become the new WBC world heavyweight champion, with a third fight slated to take place due to a rematch clause inserted in the contract. However, last week, Tyson Fury made it clear that he has “moved on”, claiming that Deontay Wilder and his team made various attempts to push back the dates of their third bout. "They don't really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his a** again," Tyson Fury told The Athletic.

Deontay Wilder’s team respond to Tyson Fury’s comments

Later, Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum chimed in on the topic as he stated that the clause between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has now expired and The Gypsy King is free to fight other opponents. Despite this, Deontay Wilder’s team still wants Wilder vs Fury 3 to happen. Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel recently talked to ESPN where he revealed that The Bronze Bomber would fight Tyson Fury “any date, any place”.

“I spoke to Deontay [on Monday] night, all Deontay wants is to fight Fury. Any time, any place,” Finkel told The Athletic.

Although Tyson Fury and team are yet to respond Shelly Finkel’s comments, various reports claim that The Gypsy King could accept a fight against Deontay Wilder as he needs an opponent for December 2020. There is also some speculation that Tyson Fury could fight other boxers who had challenged him in the past. Top-ranked fighters like Agit Kabayel, Efe Ajagba and Oscar Rivas have all showed an interest in the title fight, while Michael Hunter has offered to fight without pay.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury’s British rival Anthony Joshua is training to fight his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020. If Joshua can get past Pulev, he would go on to face The Gypsy King. However, Fury would also have to defeat his next opponent to get a shot at Anthony Joshua next year. The unification bout between Joshua and Fury would be arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Image Source: AP