Tyson Fury Hails Teofimo Lopez For Defeating Lomachenko: 'He’s A Heavyweight On Tiny Legs'

A couple of days ago, Tyson Fury predicted that Teofimo Lopez would defeat Vasyl Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight champion and on Saturday, his words came true as Lopez won via unanimous decision (119-109, 117-111 and 116-112). With the win, Lopez kept his unbeaten winning streak (16-0) alive and added Lomachenko’s WBA, WBO and WBC 'franchise' belts to his IBF strap. After the bout, Teofimo Lopez received praise from almost every big name in boxing, including Tyson Fury, who had predicted his win.

Also Read l Deontay Wilder’s team responds to Tyson Fury saying he’s moving on from rematch

Tyson Fury recently appeared on iFL TV where he called Teofimo Lopez a “heavyweight on tiny legs”. He said Teofimo Lopez is the “biggest tiny man” he’s ever seen before claiming that no one in the 126 to 135-pound division can beat him. Tyson Fury then hailed Teofimo Lopez for his impressive speed and strength, adding that he might hit “harder than me”.

“I’ve gotta back him on what he says, ain’t no 126lbers to 135lbers can beat him. No Lomachenkos, nobody. Because he’s a heavyweight with two tiny legs with speed and power, probably hits harder than me,” Tyson Fury told iFL TV.

Also Read l Tyson Fury confirms Deontay Wilder bout is OFF, hints at fighting Anthony Joshua in 2021

Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and others congratulate Teofimo Lopez

After the conclusion of the event, Mike Tyson took to Twitter and congratulated the 23-year-old, claiming that he’s happy to see his fellow New Yorker win. Manny Pacquiao also took to social media and praised Teofimo Lopez for delivering an “undisputed great performance”.

Boxers like Terence Crawford, Kell Brook, Eddie Chambers and others also hailed Teofimo Lopez's showing. Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, posted a picture of his betting slip from the Teofimo Lopez vs Vasyl Lomachenko fight with the caption: “A light win”. The slip showed that The Money staked $6,500 on Teofimo Lopez and ended up winning $20,150.

Also Read l Tyson Fury releases poem for mental health day

While Teofimo Lopez is celebrating his win, Tyson Fury is training for his upcoming fight. Earlier, Tyson Fury was scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder, but after Wilder and his team made various attempts to push back the dates of their rematch, Fury decided to “move on”. However, Deontay Wilder’s team later reacted to Tyson Fury’s comment, claiming that Wilder is ready to fight The Gypsy King “any date, any place”. Tyson Fury is yet to reply, but various reports claim that The Gypsy King could accept a fight against Deontay Wilder as he needs an opponent for December 2020.

Also Read l Tyson Fury ‘talking nonsense' with Wilder better than Joshua claim: Tony Bellew

Image Source: Teofimo Lopez, Tyson Fury Instagram