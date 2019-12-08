Anthony Joshua: Who Are The 2-time Champion's Next Targets After Win Over Andy Ruiz Jr?

Anthony Joshua has shut down all his critics by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in their much-awaited re-match at ‘Clash on the Dunes’ on Saturday night. The British heavyweight came up strong from the initial rounds and no wonder, he successfully avenged his first and the only loss of his boxing career. A major portion of the boxing community claimed that Anthony Joshua stands nowhere in front of Andy Ruiz Jr but the Briton proved them wrong by regaining his WBA (super), WBO, IBF, IBA heavyweight titles. Well, Joshua is a 2X World Champion now and it is set to bring up a million-dollar question in the mind of his future opponents. Who can be Anthony Joshua’s next target?

✖️2⃣



Anthony Joshua is a two-time world heavyweight champion of the world - he beats Andy Ruiz Jr. in 12 rounds to get his belts back!



Watch live reaction and analysis on Sky Sports Box Office now or follow our live blog below! — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 7, 2019

What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

1) Winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury?

If you think we are done with epic heavyweight rematches, then you need to think twice. WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are going to lock their horns once again on February 22, 2020, and Wilder has expressed his urge to unify all the heavyweight titles. So, Anthony Joshua has his hands on the WBA (super), WBO, IBF and IBF titles, while the winner of Wilder vs Fury is going to be pitted against the WBC Heavyweight. Thus, a fight between Anthony Joshua and the winner of Wilder vs Fury totally makes sense at this point of time. Both, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury predicted Anthony Joshua’s loss at Clash on the Dunes but the Briton proved that he is way ahead of such predictions.

Trilogy fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr are 1-1 on head-to-head record and a rubber match between them will be massive. Apart from the classified heavyweight titles, both the fighters have earned a good amount of cash from their last two fights and they would love to repeat it. It is a fan favourite fight for sure and we can expect Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua to run it back for one more time.

