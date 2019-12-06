UFC: Jose Aldo Looks Insanely Scrawny In His Current Weight Cut For Bantamweight Debut

Featherweight legend Jose Aldo is bidding goodbye to his former division. He will go up against Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut at UFC 245. The Brazilian had a great career at 145 lbs unit but his recent fights did not go as per plan. Jose Aldo has faced three defeats in his last five fights and he has turned his attention towards the bantamweight roster. However, Jose Aldo’s current weight cut is quite surprising and UFC fans are shocked to see the former champion in his new avatar.

@danawhite when I talk about something I"m talking seriously and for real. I already made a test and I can make this weight! — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 21, 2019

Also Read | UFC: Justin Gaethje Baits Conor McGregor For A Future Fight By Ridiculing His Comeback

UFC: Jose Aldo looks shredded in bantamweight

According to the former featherweight champion of UFC, he is in the final stages of his weight cut down and is feeling absolutely fine. Jose Aldo had to undergo a proper diet to get down to 135 lbs. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jose Aldo revealed that he consumed salad for almost two months to change his physique. The Brazilian has given up on meat and steak, as his diet has been replaced by two pounds of salad every day. Take a look at Jose Aldo's new physique for bantamweight bout.

Some recent photos Jose Aldo, bantamweight edition. pic.twitter.com/oF0VhDVHeF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 5, 2019

How does Jose Aldo look in his cut down to 135? pic.twitter.com/8BwRr1FRWx — Thefightgame88 (@thefightgame88) December 5, 2019

Thoughts on recent picture of Jose Aldo a little over a week until his Bantamweight debut? #UFC245 #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/476O1GM5Um — Giancarlo Aulino (@Gian_411) December 5, 2019

Also Read | UFC: Colby Covington Calls Out Dana White For Being A 'coward' And 'spreading Lies'

UFC 245: Jose Aldo vs Marlon Moraes

Both the men are known for their explosive punches and super speed body moments. Their upcoming fight is expected to be a dog-fight. While Jose Aldo is new in the division, Marlon Moraes has already got his hands upon Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Thus, he can offer a hard time for Jose Aldo inside the octagon.

Jose Aldo is a veteran and he had been undefeated for ten years before breaking down in front of Conor McGregor at UFC 194. However, there is no doubt that Jose Aldo is one of the greatest martial artists in the promotion. He possesses the power to win a fight from any situation. Take a look at Jose Aldo’s iconic moments in UFC.

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Channels Inner LeBron James, Scores Fantastic Basket

Also Read | UFC: Everything You Need To Know About The New 'UFC Honors' Award