UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Channels Inner LeBron James, Scores Fantastic Basket

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently surprised the UFC fans by announcing his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC. After two successful title defences against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Khabib is arguably the ‘favourite’ against ‘El Cucuy’.The undefeated lightweight champion of UFC is a true veteran when it comes to MMA but did you ever think off Khabib Nurmagomedov in some other sport? If no, then The Dagestani has given us a glimpse of himself playing basketball, and his fans are going crazy over the video.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedv tries his hands on Basketball

Apart from mauling his opponents, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a keen interest over different sports and the Russian has often been spotted in football stadiums and friendly basketball matches with his MMA teammates. The undefeated lightweight champion recently posted a video in social media in which he was spotted in an intense basketball session and no wonder, The Eagle made an incredible basket in style. UFC fans loved to see their 'Eagle' flaunting his inner LeBron James. Both, Khabib Nurmagomedov and LeBron James enjoy the top spot in their respective sports and the Dagestan's recent video has excited the fans with amazing 'Crossover' ideas.

Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov held the ball for too long before scoring a basket. If it was an actual game of basketball, the score would have been ruled out but Khabib Nurmagomedov’s passion and love towards the sport is appreciable for sure. The lightweight champion just loves the game and he even tagged the great Michael Jordan through a cheeky challenge. Take a look at it.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s upcoming fight with Tony Ferguson has been settled for the fifth time. However, every time UFC fans got thrilled, the mega-fight got ruled out due to several unwanted reasons. Well, this time both the men have inked down their contracts and they are set to fight each other at Brooklyn on April 18, 2020. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he doesn't have too many years left in the sport and he is already planning his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight title is set for April 18th, 2020 in Brooklyn, per @bokamotoESPN pic.twitter.com/9h4leqCj6I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2019

