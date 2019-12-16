Wladimir Klitschko Wants To Fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury At 43

Wladimir Klitschko is not done yet. He wants to return inside the boxing ring against the top-rated heavyweight boxers of the world. The 43-year-old veteran decided to hang up his boxing gloves after two back to back defeats against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2015 and 2017 respectively. However, Wladimir Klitschko believes that he can still outbox his rivals. He is determined to make a comeback against his former rivals Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Wladimir Klitschko wants to fight Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

It is a great time for heavyweight boxing and Wladimir Klitschko definitely wants to take a piece of it. Anthony Joshua recently regained his WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBA heavyweight titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr at ‘Clash on the Dunes’. However, the world has already seen that Anthony Joshua can be outboxed and knocked out.

Deontay Wilder was also going to face a similar fate when Luis Ortiz almost knocked him out in their re-match. However, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ did not let that happen and shut down all his critics with a vicious right hand. Truly, it was a sight to behold.

In his recent tweets, the former Champion Wladimir Klitschko teased us with the probability of mega-fights by calling out Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. No wonder, fans have already given a ‘thumbs up’ to Wladimir Klitschko’s fight proposals. Take a look at the call outs.

Let me entertain you with this and you can like it ❤️ or not: Fury 🆚 Klitschko 2 — Klitschko (@Klitschko) December 14, 2019

Let me entertain you with this and you can like it ❤️ or not: Wilder 🆚 Klitschko — Klitschko (@Klitschko) December 14, 2019

Let me entertain you with this and you can like it ❤️ or not: Joshua 🆚 Klitschko 2 — Klitschko (@Klitschko) December 14, 2019

Wladimir Klitschko dominated the entire heavyweight division as a world champion. This was until he faced Tyson Fury. The Gyspy King dethroned Klitschko in a stunning upset in 2015 and Wladimir Klitschko left the sport of boxing for a couple of years. The Ukranian legend made a comeback in 2017 against Anthony Joshua but ended up getting knocked out. Soon, he announced his retirement. Well, it seems like he is ready to avenge both the losses. If it really happens, there is no doubt that heavyweight boxing is going to have one of its grandest nights ever.

