Throwback To Floyd Mayweather's Heated Argument With A Reporter Which SHOCKED Fans

Floyd Mayweather is arguably one of the best boxers of all time who has never faced defeat in his entire career. The American superstar is not only about his clean boxing record as but he is equally renowned for a flamboyant lifestyle and media antics, which is often very raw and he is not afraid to keep it that way. When it comes down to his legacy, Floyd Mayweather never comprises be it a fight or a mere interview, and he proved it by delivering a stunning reply to ESPN’s Brian Kenny during a live interview in 2009.

Boxing: Throwback to Floyd Mayweather argument with Brian Kenny in 2009

Floyd Mayweather was about to square off against Juan Manuel Marquez for a championship fight when he attended his ‘famous’ live interview for ESPN. Brian Kenny was scheduled to interview the American champion but things did not fall in place as Kenny failed to recognise Floyd Mayweather as the best fighter of the planet. The interview lost its ground on the very initial stage as Brian Kenny referred to Floyd Mayweather as the ‘former’ No. 1 pound for pound fighter in the world. No wonder, Floyd Mayweather did not like it as he was referred as the former pound for pound king but Brian Kenny argued that Mayweather’s retirement has pulled him out of the P4P rankings. Things went from bad to worse after that since Floyd Mayweather did not hold back and slammed Brian Kenny with a stunning reply.

Floyd Mayweather took a dig at Brian Kenny and said, “I forgot, I’m talking to Brian Kenny, a guy who’s never laced up gloves a day in his life, who don’t know nothing about boxing”. The heated argument broke all boundaries as Floyd Mayweather kept his choice of words intact throughout the interview and kept on taking shots at Kenny. Hear it from Floyd Mayweather himself.

Boxing: Floyd Mayweather UFC debut

The superstar boxer has decided to step out of retirement in 2020 and he is ready to leave his footprints on UFC. There is no official announcement about Floyd Mayweather's UFC debut but UFC President Dana White and Floyd Mayweather himself has confirmed that they are planning something big for the next year. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather's Instagram announcement.

