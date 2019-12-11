Anthony Joshua Hits Back At Deontay Wilder's Criticism With A Stunning Reply

Despite Anthony Joshua’s spectacular comeback at 'Clash on the Dunes', WBC Champion Deontay Wilder took several nasty verbal shots at him. According to Wilder, Anthony Joshua did nothing impressive against Andy Ruiz Jr and he just managed to get back his titles. Well, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua share mutual hatred amongst each other and Wilder’s loud mouth has once again ticked off Joshua. Anthony Joshua did not hold back and has finally responded to Deontay Wilder’s criticism.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Feels That He Could Never Have Beaten Muhammad Ali At His Prime

Boxing: Anthony Joshua replies back to Deontay Wilder

After 21 knockout accomplishments, Anthony Joshua changed his gameplan at ‘Clash on the Dunes’. The Briton did not rush for a knockout punch and kept on running and jabbing throughout the fight, securing almost every round. The gameplan gifted him a career-defining victory against Andy Ruiz Jr but it also attracted a lot of criticism from a lot of veterans. One of them was the current WBC Heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder. The Bronze Bomber said that Anthony Joshua was scared and he was mentally prepared to ‘just survive’ in his latest fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua has finally responded to Deontay Wilder’s criticism and he has shown zero hesitation in calling out the WBC Heavyweight champion. In an interview with Athletic, Anthony Joshua said, “A lot of people don’t have a good bone in their body to say the positive thing anyway. With or without Wilder, we’re still going to break records, but if Wilder really wants to put his name down in the history books, I think he should come to see us.”

Also Read | Tyson Fury Spars With Kid Brother Tommy Fury; Fans Inspired By The Duo

Boxing: Will Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fight?

They should and they might but Deontay Wilder is not interested in the fight at this moment. According to the WBC Champion, he is currently focussed on his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020. However, Anthony Joshua is still interested in unifying his Heavyweight belts with the WBC title. The Briton has expressed his urge to face Deontay Wilder in a mega-fight next year.

Also Read | Boxing: Anthony Joshua wins fans over for his humility on Instagram after Andy Ruiz Jr win

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Attacks Anthony Joshua After His Win At 'Clash On The Dunes'