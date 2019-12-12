Anthony Joshua's Massive Jab On Andy Ruiz Jr Had Already Been Predicted By 'The Simpsons'

Anthony Joshua delivered one of the best performances of his career in the highly-anticipated bought at 'Clash on the Dunes'. He defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim his heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The Brit, who was heading into the fight with pressure on his shoulders, became a two-time heavyweight champ as he picked up a unanimous points victory over his Mexican counterpart. Before finally edging his way to a win, Anthony Joshua managed to cut the Mexican above the eye within the first round of the fight. Joshua also landed a few shots which left his opponent dodgy.

The Simpsons predicted the outcome of Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2

Anthony Joshua shared a still from their fight which sees AJ land a massive right hand as his opponent's face crumples. After he posted the picture, many fans on social media believed that it resembles an episode of The Simpsons which aired over 23 years ago. Looking at the picture, it appears that The Simpsons had already predicted that Joshua would be too strong for Ruiz in their rematch fight. This is the picture that Anthony Joshua shared through his social media handles. Accompanying the picture, the champion simply wrote, “Water No Get Enemy.”

Water No Get Enemy 🤛🏾 pic.twitter.com/mdBMDfNMac — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 10, 2019

The Simpsons even predicted Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua II 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RWqskuNxSM — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) December 7, 2019

The Simpsons is one of the highly successful American animated sitcoms. And for those unaware, The Simpsons already has a track record of predicting future events well in advance. The series had also predicted that Donald Trump would become US President.

