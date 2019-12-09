Anthony Joshua Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury After Defeating Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua finally became a two-time heavyweight champion as he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in their highly anticipated showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua regained the heavyweight titles with classy points after his first career loss back in June. Staying true to his pre-fight promise, Anthony Joshua did not get involved in a wild celebration as he settled for a smile of quiet vindication.

Also Read | Andy Ruiz Jr Vs Anthony Joshua 2: Will Excess Weight Cost Andy Ruiz Jr The Fight?

My hope is that someone sees my page and decides not to give up. Clean hearts win 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yBrHeLq19q — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte Predict The Winner Of 'Clash On The Dunes'

Anthony Joshua open to fight Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury next

Anthony Joshua is looking towards the future, with a number of potential fights in the making. After his impressive win, Anthony Joshua did an interview with Good Morning Britain where he discussed his potential upcoming fights. When asked if he will face Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next, AJ answered that he would love to make that his next fight. The newly crowned heavyweight champion said that he will take it one step at a time. He added that whenever the two (Wilder and Fury) are ready for a fight, they know where to find him.

Joshua further added that he is not a running champion but someone who will fight the best fighters in the world. He emphasised that he is not a cowardly champion and will take on any kind of challenge. The 30-year old also revealed that he would love to have the opportunity to either beat Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in a fight.

When asked if he would beat the two should he meet them in the boxing ring, Joshua said that he definitely believes so. He explained how he has displayed different styles of fighting throughout his career.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Attacks Anthony Joshua After His Win At 'Clash On The Dunes'

'It was so nice, I had to do it twice.' 👊👊@anthonyfjoshua on reclaiming his Heavyweight World Titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia at the weekend.



Well said, champ! pic.twitter.com/lWwoqE8rOs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 9, 2019

Deontay Wilder slammed Anthony Joshua for the approach that he used to win the fight and was also critical of Andy Ruiz Jr, acknowledging that he had not prepared seriously for the bout.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder In Latest Tweet, Read More About What He Said