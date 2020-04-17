Anthony Joshua Asks Wilder To "enjoy Alabama Chicken", Wants To Face Tyson Fury First

Amid the confusion going around in the boxing community due to the unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus, Anthony Joshua has tabled an interesting offer that has piqued the interest of boxing fans. The WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight champion of the world feels that it’s "super necessary" to unify the belts. Anthony Joshua has recently claimed that he wants to fight Tyson Fury to add the WBC Heavyweight title on his shoulders and boxing fans have been buzzing with excitement since.

Anthony Joshua wants to replace Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua was initially lined up against Kubrat Pulev for June 20, 2020, before the pandemic wreaked havoc. As of now, the fight has been postponed, but Anthony Joshua no longer wants to face the Bulgarian. While speaking with BT Sport, Anthony Joshua said that he should face Tyson Fury instead of Kubrat Pulev once sporting action in the UK resumes. However, Tyson Fury is currently scheduled to go up against Deontay Wilder for one more blockbuster fight. Regardless, Anthony Joshua wants Deontay Wilder to step aside as he wants the heavyweight straps to be unified.

“It would be amazing to tell Pulev, it’s best if you step aside, and tell Wilder ‘enjoy your Alabama chicken’ while we get cracking in the UK, that fight needs to happen, there will never be another time like this again,” said Anthony Joshua to BT sport.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder update

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are slated to lock horns once again for the WBC Heavyweight strap and the American has promised to avenge the first and only loss in his boxing career so far. However, the coronavirus outbreak has postponed the date of the fight. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is yet to respond to Anthony Joshua’s offer.

