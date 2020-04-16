Tyson Fury Lashes Out At Deontay Wilder After He Claimed Loss Was A 'zombie Fight'

Almost two months after his devastating WBC title defeat, Deontay Wilder has finally delivered his thoughts over a potential rematch and lashed out at Tyson Fury in the process. According to Wilder, he does not see Tyson Fury as the real WBC champion. This could come across as bizarre to a lot of boxing fans as Tyson Fury was utterly dominant against Deontay Wilder in their last encounter on February 22. However, the Alabamian boxer believes that he was not the same person on that night. Earlier, Deontay Wilder blamed his 40-pound walk-out costume to justify his loss and this time the former World champion has claimed that he was not the same ‘Deontay Wilder’ on the night of the fight against Fury.

According to Deontay Wilder, there is still one fight left between them and the final encounter is going to determine the actual winner. However, current WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury replied to Wilder's comments and the Briton did not hold back against his American rival. “Keep letting yourself down Deontay Wilder, it’s sad. It was you I smashed. That’s the truth. Just admit it and move on, it’s just a fight, you win some, you lose some. That’s boxing, pal” said Tyson Fury said to BT Sport in an interview.

After facing each other in two blockbuster fights, Tyson Fury leads the score by 1-0. The original fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a controversial draw as both men left the ring with their undefeated records. However, in the second encounter, Tyson Fury ‘The Gypsy King’ knocked out ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder in the seventh round. The third fight will, therefore, determine the overall outcome of their feud.

