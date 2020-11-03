Tyson Fury Wants To Fight Agit Kabayel, German Given 24 Hrs To Accept Offer: Frank Warren

After denying to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, Tyson Fury has chosen to fight the former European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel on December 5, 2020, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. According to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, they have given Agit Kabayel only 24 hours to sign the contract or they will “move on”. If the fight happens and Tyson Fury stops Kabayel, then he will go on to fight unified champion Anthony Joshua next year, who would also have to defeat mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 to get his hands on Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury next fight: Agit Kabayel has 24 hours to sign the contract

If things go according to plan, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would clash in one of the biggest fights in British boxing history. According to many fans, Agit Kabayel is not a tough opponent for Tyson Fury on paper and the WBC champion would defiantly secure the Anthony Joshua fight. However, even though Kabayel is not a major name in the division, he boasts an impressive undefeated record of 20 wins - 13 coming from knockouts - including a win over Derek Chisora in 2017 via majority decision.

“He (Agit Kabayel) is got about 24 hours now to make his mind up to sign it and send it back or we’ll move on. He’s the fight, subject to the contract being signed,” Frank Warren added.

Apart from that, Agit Kabayel is a former sparring partner of Anthony Joshua, who last fought Evgenios Lazaridis in July 2020, winning the bout via unanimous diction. Tyson Fury, on other hand, won the WBC heavyweight title from Deontay Wilder in their second bout which took place in February 2020. He was earlier scheduled to fight Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout but declined the same after Wilder and team allegedly tried to change the date of the bout.

The rematch clause between the two boxers then expired, giving Tyson Fury freedom to fight anyone he wants, like Agit Kabayel. “That contract [with Wilder] is at an end. It can’t go on forever. Everybody has worked hard to get the Wilder fight on, but it’s just not happening,” Frank Warren told TalkSport. According to various reports, Agit Kabayel could agree to fight Tyson Fury as it would be the biggest fight of his career.

