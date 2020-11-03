Deontay Wilder Says His Water Was SPIKED Before Tyson Fury Rematch, Accuses Former Trainer

On Saturday, Deontay Wilder took the boxing world by storm by sharing a controversial video where he can be seen accusing Tyson Fury of cheating in their last two bouts. In the two-minutes-long video, the Bronze Bomber claimed Tyson Fury and his teammate Ricky Hatton tampered with his gloves to put his fist in an improper position. He added that The Gypsy King had a hard object concealed within his gloves, because of which he was able to inflict some serious damage on him, eventually winning their second match and becoming the WBC heavyweight champion.

Deontay Wilder then asked Tyson Fury to “be a man” and “honour” his contractual clause for their trilogy fight. The Bronze Bomber released the video after Tyson Fury refused to fight him in December, accusing Wilder’s team of pushing back the dates of their third bout. Tyson Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren later added to the comment, revealing that Deontay Wilder “missed the deadline” to sign the contract, meaning Tyson Fury is now free to defend his title against anyone he wants.

Deontay Wilder adds another to his list of bizarre explanations

Deontay Wilder has regularly made a variety of excuses for his recent loss to Tyson Fury. A few months ago, Wilder blamed his overweight walkout costume for the loss. He then claimed that he was injured before the fight, causing him to lose to Tyson Fury in February. He has now stated that his former trainer Mark Breland made him drink water spiked with muscle relaxants ahead of the bout, which made him feel “weird”.

Deontay Wilder told 78SportsTV that he was feeling really great ahead of the bout, but after drinking the "spiked water", he felt weak. He had no control over his body which made it really hard for him to focus on Tyson Fury, who according to him, was also cheating.

“My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that. My water was tampered with… It was like I had no control over my body, my legs were weak… I think he [Mark Breland] has got something to do with my water as well too,” Wilder added.

Image Source: AP