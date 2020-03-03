The Debate
Anthony Joshua Vs Kubrat Pulev Bout Confirmed For June 20, Fans Go Berserk

other sports

Anthony Joshua is going to fight the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in his next title defence on June 20, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here are fan reactions.

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua excited the entire boxing community by confirming his next title defence against the Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev on June 20, 2020. The ‘high-voltage’ heavyweight contest between Anthony Joshua (C) and Kubrat Pulev is going to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium where Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts. After avenging his first and only loss of boxing career against Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, Anthony Joshua retained his heavyweight titles. However, his upcoming opponent Kubrat Pulev has lost only once in his career and he can impose a huge threat to Anthony Joshua’s legacy on June 20.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Casually FaceTimes Rival Anthony Joshua While Drinking At Pub; Watch Video

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: Joshua vs Pulev fight details

Despite hinting at a potential fight against WBC Champion Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn went on to confirm ‘Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev’ through his official Instagram handle. The British heavyweight champion (Anthony Joshua) also confirmed the bout and boxing fans have been buzzing with excitement since then. Anthony Joshua’s victory over Andy Ruiz Jr has overshadowed his loss in the original fight. However, Kubrat Pulev is expected to be a ‘tough challenge’ for the Briton.

Kubrat Pulev boasts of a sensational boxing record of 28 wins with one loss. Anthony Joshua’s record reads 23 victories with one loss. Thus, Kubrat Pulev can become the new IBO, IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion of the world by handing Anthony Joshua his second defeat of boxing career. Here’s how the boxing fans reacted to the mega fight.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Makes Bold Prediction Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 2

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: Fan reactions

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Makes It Clear That He Is Ready To Fight Deontay Wilder

Also Read | Tyson Fury To Take Help From Anthony Joshua To Defeat Deontay Wilder?

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Eddie Hearn)

