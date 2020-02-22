Tyson Fury Casually FaceTimes Rival Anthony Joshua While Drinking At Pub; Watch Video

If Tyson Fury manages to snatch away the WBC heavyweight title from Deontay Wilder on Sunday, February 23 post 7.30 AM IST, he might enable himself to step up against Anthony Joshua for the WBO, WBA (Super), IBO, and IBF heavyweight titles. The British heavyweights have often wanted to face each other inside the squared ring but the mega-fight is yet to be materialised into reality. While most of the boxing fans consider Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to be fierce rivals, a lot of people don’t know that Joshua once challenged Fury on FaceTime while 'The Gypsy King' was sipping beer in a local pub.

Fury vs Joshua: Anthony Joshua challenges Tyson Fury over FaceTime

It was a friendly interaction as both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua expressed mutual respect towards each other. However, that did not decrease their urge to fight each other. After exchanging a warm greeting, Anthony Joshua clearly asked Fury to mention the date of their fight.

To which, Fury laughed and said that they are probably going to fight in 2021. The entire conversation happened over a video chat and the bartenders of the pub also got to enjoy the interaction between two of the greatest heavyweight boxers of the modern era.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 in the making?

The upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is going to restructure the entire heavyweight division of modern-day boxing since Anthony Joshua’s future also lies in the result of the fight. The winner of the mega-fight is slated to be Joshua’s next opponent and the British champion wants Tyson Fury to win the contest. In an interview with BT Sport, Anthony Joshua said that he believes Tyson Fury is going to win against Deontay Wilder in their upcoming heavyweight contest.

