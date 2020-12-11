Anthony Joshua Vs Kubrat Pulev Weigh-in Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch In India

Quick links:
Anthony Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles on December 12, 2020, at Wembley Arena against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. Ahead of the bout, the two fighters will meet at the weigh-ins, along with undercard stars Lawrence Okolie, Nikodem Jeżewski, Hughie Fury, Mariusz Wach and others. The Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in will take place on Friday, December 11 at 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST). The Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in live.
Also Read l Kubrat Pulev warns Anthony Joshua ahead of their fight, sees “lot of mistakes” in him
Fan from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube page for free. Matchroom Boxing (Anthony Joshua’s promoter) will also stream the event live on their social media handles for free.
Also Read l Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua after cheeky jibe: “I’m interested in smashing your face”
The December 12 bout is extremely important for Anthony Joshua as a win over Kubrat Pulev will secure his spot in the highly-anticipated bout with arch-rival Tyson Fury in 2021. Though Fury would also have to defeat his next opponent for the fight to happen, there’s no denying that the buzz around Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is huge. According to fans and pundits, If the Fury vs AJ ends up happening, it would be the biggest fight in British boxing history.
Also Read l Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua would be his EASIEST opponent: “He’s tailor-made for me”
Also Read l Mike Tyson claims Anthony Joshua “recipe for disaster” in front of 'Messiah' Tyson Fury