Anthony Joshua Vs Kubrat Pulev Weigh-in Live Stream, Preview, Where To Watch In India

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles on December 12, 2020, at Wembley Arena against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. Ahead of the bout, the two fighters will meet at the weigh-ins, along with undercard stars Lawrence Okolie, Nikodem Jeżewski, Hughie Fury, Mariusz Wach and others. The Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in will take place on Friday, December 11 at 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST). The Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev weigh-in live.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev live stream (weigh-in): Date and time for the event

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Time: 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST)

Location: Wembley Arena

Also Read l Kubrat Pulev warns Anthony Joshua ahead of their fight, sees “lot of mistakes” in him

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev live stream (weigh-in): How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in India

Fan from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube page for free. Matchroom Boxing (Anthony Joshua’s promoter) will also stream the event live on their social media handles for free.

Also Read l Tyson Fury warns Anthony Joshua after cheeky jibe: “I’m interested in smashing your face”

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev live stream India (weigh-in): Other major details

The December 12 bout is extremely important for Anthony Joshua as a win over Kubrat Pulev will secure his spot in the highly-anticipated bout with arch-rival Tyson Fury in 2021. Though Fury would also have to defeat his next opponent for the fight to happen, there’s no denying that the buzz around Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is huge. According to fans and pundits, If the Fury vs AJ ends up happening, it would be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Also Read l Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua would be his EASIEST opponent: “He’s tailor-made for me”

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev schedule (weigh-in): Complete fight card

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev - For the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Nikodem Jezewski – cruiserweight bout

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach – heavyweight bout

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin – for the vacant WBC International heavyweight title

Kieron Conway vs Macaulay McGowan – super-welterweight bout

Qais Ashfaq vs Ashley Lane – super-bantamweight bout

Florian Marku vs Alex Fearon – welterweight bout

Also Read l Mike Tyson claims Anthony Joshua “recipe for disaster” in front of 'Messiah' Tyson Fury

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Twitter