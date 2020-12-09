Kubrat Pulev Warns Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Their Fight, Sees “lot Of Mistakes” In Him

Kubrat Pulev thinks Anthony Joshua is yet to work on his weakness which was exposed by Andy Ruiz Jr last year. The American dropped Joshua four times with his quick moves in June 2019, giving him his first professional defeat. However, the second fight saw a more conservative style of AJ, who took his revenge by besting Ruiz Jr by unanimous decision, winning back his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in the process.

Despite this, Pulev — who’s scheduled to face Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles on December 12 at Wembley Arena— sees ‘a lot of bad sides’ in the champion’s defence. He said because AJ still lacks speed, he’ll easily be defeated by him on Saturday. Kubrat Pulev claimed that he feels “strong” and Anthony Joshua has nothing in his arsenal to stop him.

“I think after this fight I’m going to fight with Tyson Fury. I don’t believe that the Joshua v Fury fight is going to happen because I will win on Saturday night,” Pulev told Matchroom Boxing.

The Joshua and Fury saga is the rumbling undertone to this weekend’s fight, which is being touted as the last before the two champions clash for the undisputed heavyweight title possibly next year. Though the dates and place of Joshua vs Fury is yet to be confirmed, it has been revealed that the fighters will split the purse 50-50. However, both the fighters would have to win their next bout to make their fights official. While AJ would try to stop Pulev, Fury’s next opponent is yet to be finalised.

Where could Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua take place?

A few days ago, Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT 2 that they are looking to book one of the two fights in the UK. However, one fight could happen in the Middle East given the current situation of th]e country due to the pandemic. “They understand the risks involved. If you ask Tyson and you ask AJ, ‘Where do you want this fight to happen?’ – blimey, obviously in the UK,” he added.

Image Source: Pulev/ Instagram, AP