Anthony Joshua Wants Title Fight With Tyson Fury On Home Soil Despite £150m Saudi Offer

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that Saudi Arabian businessmen are willing to offer a whopping £150 million for Joshua and Tyson Fury to come together for a boxing showdown, according to The Sun. The highly-anticipated unification fight will see the two boxing greats put on a show. It is to be noted that this fight will come to fruition only if Fury emerges victorious in his fight again Deontay Wilder.

Joshua, who currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO titles, has insisted that any potential unification bout with Tyson Fury must take place on home soil despite mindboggling offers from Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua explains why he wants to fight Tyson Fury on home soil

In conversation with Pep Talk UK, Anthony Joshua explained that he feels the fight has to be in the United Kingdom. However, he would never let a location get in the way of a mega-fight. He added that he wanted Tyson Fury to win the fight against Deontay Wilder was so they could put on their fight in the UK, but if Fury wants to do it in America then it would make sense for Wilder to win and then the fight could take place in the USA.

Anthony Joshua further added that it would make more sense to have a Brit versus an American in the USA than a Brit versus a Brit. Joshua also stated that if Tyson Fury wants to fight him in Las Vegas, then they would have to talk about it. However, Anthony Joshua feels that it makes more sense to have that either in London or Manchester.

Tyson Fury has claimed earlier that he would want the Anthony Joshua fight to take place in Las Vegas, where he is about to have his third consecutive fight.

Image credits: Instagram | Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury