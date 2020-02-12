Anthony Joshua Slammed By Tyson Fury For Not Being 'man Enough' To Stand Up For Country

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is currently poised to go up against WBC champion Deontay Wilder for an epic rematch on February 22. However, that did not divert Tyson Fury’s attention from his contemporary Anthony Joshua. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have always sparked controversy by lashing out at each other publicly. The Main Event Show on SB Nation saw something similar as Fury went on to take brutal digs at WBO, WBA (super), IBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury lashes out at Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn recently claimed that Tyson Fury will not be able to knock out Deontay Wilder on February 22. The Gypsy King clearly did not like it. Tyson Fury revealed his frustration over Eddie Hearn and slammed him by saying, “You know what? I don’t really care what Eddie Hearn says because Eddie Hearn is a pu***."

The Gypsy King did not stop there. He went on to target Anthony Joshua with his brutal words. According to Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua is not man enough to face Deontay Wilder. He said that an old fat bald-headed fella (Fury himself) had to stand up for the country (UK). Fury further claimed that he is confident about knocking out Deontay Wilder in their upcoming fight on February 22 for the WBC heavyweight strap.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II (More Details)

Main event: Deontay Wilder (c) vs Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nevada (United States of America)

