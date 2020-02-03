Deontay Wilder Will Invite Tyson Fury And 'coward' Anthony Joshua For His Party IF He Wins

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are slated to fight each other in an epic re-match on February 22, 2020. Apart from the WBC Heavyweight title, Deontay Wilder will be putting his undefeated boxing record on the line against another undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight gladiators share an intense rivalry between each other. However, Deontay Wilder has clarified that he loves Tyson Fury as a person. After the fight gets done, Deontay Wilder has planned to host a party for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if he wins. However, the WBC heavyweight champion went on to mock Anthony Joshua by calling him a ‘coward’.

Deontay Wilder plans to party with Tyson Fury after the fight

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Deontay Wilder said that he is planning to have a grand celebration after fighting Tyson Fury on February 22. The Bronze Bomber further revealed that he had invited Tyson Fury in the party too. The undefeated American said, “As a person, I like him (Tyson Fury). As fighters, we always have to compete against each other and you know at times they can get very competitive in the ring. And we say certain things to promote and stuff like that. It is just our emotions that are getting the best of us, the negative energy that we displace, so when we are in the ring we have an opportunity to release. So, in the end, that’s when we are able to embrace each other."

However, things went loose when Deontay Wilder slammed Anthony Joshua by calling him a coward. “He (Anthony Joshua) is invited as well, the coward. I doubt it (Whether Anthony Joshua will show up or not). But he (Anthony Joshua) is invited too,” Wilder said.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Anthony Joshua and WBC.com)