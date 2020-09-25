Anthony Joshua Would Relinquish His WBO Title In Order To Fight Fury Next Year: Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently appeared on Boxing Social and revealed that the current WBO champion could vacate his title if that means a fight with Tyson Fury would be easier to facilitate. Anthony Joshua is currently training to defend his title against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, but the recent announcement of Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora may have added another hurdle to the highly-anticipated all-British clash between Joshua and Fury. Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2020.

How Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora affects Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

According to reports, if Anthony Joshua retains his title against Kubrat Pulev then he would have to defend his title against Oleksandr Usyk if the Ukrainian boxer claims a victory against Chisora. By defeating Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk would become the next mandatory challenger for the WBO title and Anthony Joshua would have to deal with him first before locking horns with Tyson Fury. However, the champ could also vacate his title and focus solely on Tyson Fury, who he has a two-fight contract with - with the first fight scheduled to take place next year.

Eddie Hearn chimes in on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

While talking about the same, Eddie Hearn told Boxing Social that the WBO belt will not come in the way of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury. “Will he vacate a belt and fight Tyson Fury next? Yes, I believe he would if he had to, but would he rather maintain all the belts? One million per cent! I know Tyson Fury has said, ‘I already had all the belts.’ I know, but you’ve never been undisputed,” he added. Eddie Hearn concluded by saying that it’s all up to WBO, whether they want Anthony Joshua to put the title on the line against Tyson Fury or not.

There is some speculation that Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would not be for the WBO belt and AJ could defend that title against Oleksandr Usyk later in the future (after the Fury fight). Tyson Fury, on the other hand, is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy-ending match. While Wilder won the first fight, Fury won the second and the two are scheduled to face each other in a yet to be confirmed date. “Again just to put everyone straight I’m fighting Deontay Wilder next whenever it is wherever it is! Everyone else can join the queue,” wrote Tyson Fury on social media earlier this year.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury/ Instagram