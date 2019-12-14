Anthony Rendon To Be Presented To Los Angeles Angels' Fans On December 14th

In what turned out to be a major week for MLB with respect to trades, Anthony Rendon followed the footsteps of Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg to sign a monstrous deal to join the Los Angeles Angels. Anthony Rendon reportedly signed a seven-year contract worth $245 million with the Angels.

Angel in the infield.



Anthony Rendon reportedly agrees to 7-year, $245M deal with Los Angeles, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/zFzKrcA6BW — MLB (@MLB) December 12, 2019

Anthony Rendon contract details and presentation details

The 29-year-old left Washington Nationals to sign a long-time deal with Los Angeles Angels. After all the speculations, the Angels officially confirmed the deal on Friday night. According to reports, Anthony Rendon will be presented to the Angels fans on Saturday, December 14 at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Fox Sports West is expected to broadcast the presentation, while it remains unknown if it will be telecasted live for global MLB supporters.

We finally caved to the ANNOUNCE RENDON mentions.



Welcome to the #Angels, @Anthonyrendon_6! pic.twitter.com/Z9s3uHokNy — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) December 14, 2019

Anthony Rendon's $245 million contract is now the largest free-agent contract in Angels' history surpassing the $240 million deal offered to Albert Pujols almost eight years ago. Rendon, who came third in the National League MVP votings, is expected to solve the Angels' issue by finding a suitable player for the third base. His signing makes the Angels one of the most complete sides in the MLB ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Anthony Rendon Stats

Anthony Rendon won the National League with the Nationals last season before beating Houston Astros in the World Series. He recorded a batting average of .319 last season and scored 34 home runs. He will be expected to drastically improve the Angels on the field after they failed to even make the playoffs last time out.

Anthony Rendon is expected to debut for his new side on the Opening Day - March 26, 2020.

First Look: Anthony Rendon

FIRST LOOK: Anthony Rendon in his new wings (uniform)



(per @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/CCoyX5UHI7 — Cut4 (@Cut4) December 12, 2019

