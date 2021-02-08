Antoine Winfield Didn't Forget To Taunt Tyreek Hill With Peace Sign As Revenge: WATCH

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl after 18 years, rookie Antonie Winfield Jr taunted Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill. The Bucs safety was called out for unsportsmanlike conduct but got his revenge for what Hill did during their Week 12 game. Back then, Hill had burned Winfield, showing him the peace sign after backflipping.

Super Bowl 2021: Antoine Winfield Jr peace sign was revenge against Tyreek Hill peace sign

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been called for unsportsmanlike play after this interaction with Tyreek Hill



📺 #SBLV LIVE on @ESPNAusNZ | @7Sport | https://t.co/lacmVaMUl1 pic.twitter.com/19rxFOi076 — NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) February 8, 2021

Back during the Week 12 game, Hill had caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three TDs. During one, he gave Winfield the deuces. The 22-year-old returned the favour on a much bigger stage. Patrick Mahomes had tried to complete a pass to Hill, but Winfield defended well, turning the ball over — giving himself the opportunity to taunt Hill.

Though he drew the penalty, the Bucs claimed the possession and went on to win the game 31-9. Their defence remained airtight as Tom Brady delivered a flawless performance to win his seventh NFL title. The season's leading offence was limited to 350 yards, which had 270 yards in the air.

The Bucs limited Mahomes with three sacks, eight QB hurries and two interceptions. For the first time in 34 games, Mahomes finished without a touchdown with 26 of 49 passing with 270 passing yards and 33 yards rushing. Brady, on the other hand, finished 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three TDs.

Bucs rookie on Tyreek Hill peace sign

Antoine Winfield on taunting Tyreek Hill: It's something I had to do. When we played earlier, he back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So it was only right that I gave him the peace sign back to him. It felt amazing to do that, I’m not even gonna lie." pic.twitter.com/MlttW4UkQa — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2021

While fans debated over whether Winfield should have taken the higher road, the young safety did not seem to regret his decision after the game. "It's something I had to do," Winfield said after the game, adding that Hill had back-flipped in front of his face and given him the peace sign. As per Winfield, it was right of him to do so, and it felt "amazing".

(Image credits: NFL on CBS)