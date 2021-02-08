Super Bowl 2021: Bruce Arians Drenched In BLUE Gatorade After Thumping Win Over Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up a dominant display against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium on to clinch the Super Bowl title on Sunday. After the victory was sealed, the Bucs players immediately looked for head coach Bruce Arians to perform the traditional Gatorade shower. Arians won his first Super Bowl title as an NFL head coach in his seventh season, becoming the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years and 127 days.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl 2021 Result: Tom Brady-led Bucs Romp Past Chiefs 31-9 To Become NFL Champions

Super Bowl 2021 Gatorade bath: What color Gatorade was dumped at Super Bowl?

The color of the annual Gatorade bath has become a fun prop bet and many viewers were waiting anxiously for the Bucs to douse head coach Bruce Arians. However, there was a bit of panic that set in as CBS cut away from the action to leave viewers clueless over which color the Gatorade bath for Arians had been. The coverage returned to show Arians wet from the celebration but fans were disappointed over not knowing which color of Gatorade was dumped on the Jersey-born coach.

However, a video from the stadium went viral a few minutes after the game. It appeared that the color of the Gatorade that was used to shower Arians was blue. The Bucs later posted an image of the moment Arians was about to get the Gatorade shower and it confirmed that the color of the drink was indeed blue.

ALSO READ: Super Bowl MVP 2021: Bucs QB Tom Brady Wins Award For Record 5th Time In His Career

Super Bowl 2021: Bucs romp past Chiefs to become NFL champions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' beat the Chiefs, 31-9 in Super Bowl 55 and the hosts had plenty of MVP-worthy performances on the night. Veteran QB Tom Brady finished 21-of-29 passing for 201 yards and eventually claimed the MVP honour in the big game. Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for his first two scores before a touchdown to Antonio Brown before half-time effectively put the game out of reach for the Chiefs.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/X2slO2g6xW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 8, 2021

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Wins Unprecedented 7th Super Bowl, More Than Any NFL Franchise

The Bucs took a 21-6 lead into the break and didn’t need much from there to earn the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. Chiefs talisman Patrick Mahomes spent much of the game running for his life from the Buccaneers defenders. He finished at 26 of 49 for 270 yards and did not score a touchdown, throwing two interceptions on a frustrating night for the former champions.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Has Witty Reaction On Twitter To Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs

Image Credits - Bucs Twitter