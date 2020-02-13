Antonio Brown Comeback On The Cards; Disgraced WR In Talks With Raiders: Report

The newly christened Las Vegas Raiders seem to be on the move in more ways than one. With a shift to Las Vegas in the upcoming season, the Raiders are looking to add some big names to their roster. It would now appear that disgraced wide receiver Antonio Brown is also on their radar, by the admission of the former Oakland Raiders man himself.

Antonio Brown leaves door open for Raiders comeback

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown appeared on a podcast with Adam Caparell and Zach Frydenlund. The ex-Patriots man answered a range of questions, from his love for Tom Brady to a burning desire to return to the gridiron. Building on his desire to return to the NFL, Antonio Brown was asked if there were any possible destinations on his mind.

Brown then revealed that he had spoken to Raiders coach Jon Gruden during his absence from the NFL. By Antonio Brown’s own admission, the Raiders chief seemed amiable to a return for the seven-time Pro Bowler. However, any possible return for Antonio Brown would have to first be cleared with the NFL.

Antonio Brown might go back to the Raiders. He’s been talking to Jon Gruden. 👀



Listen🎧: https://t.co/ec3udlVTEy pic.twitter.com/kjJe6hoO3r — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 12, 2020

Antonio Brown was earlier charged with multiple counts of sexual assault last year. The NFL is still in the process of coming to a conclusion with its investigation regarding the incident. Brown was then arrested in Hollywood, Florida earlier this year after the former Raiders wide receiver physically assaulted the driver of a moving company.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that talk of an NFL return has been mooted by Antonio Brown. The New Orleans Saints earlier granted him a workout in order to bolster their roster for a playoffs push. The Saints, however, ultimately ended up deciding against the move.

Antonio Brown Raiders move could mean Tom Brady reunion

A move to the Raiders would seem much more likely for Antonio Brown, as opposed to making an NFL comeback with any other team. While there remain little doubts about his quality on the field, Antonio Brown will no doubt come into the locker room with heavy baggage. The fact that the Raiders reportedly retain a heavy interest in six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will, however, be music to the ears of Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown masked singer stunt

Off the field, Antonio Brown seems to be keeping himself occupied. The Antonio Brown masked singer story broke out when the ex-Patriots man appeared on The Masked Singer show last year. Brown was the first contestant on the show but ultimately had to reveal his identity to the world after he was eliminated from the show.