Antonio Brown In Hot Water As Hollywood Police Try To Orchestrate Peaceful Surrender

other sports

Antonio Brown has once again been caught in a controversy. The embattled NFL free agent could be charged with assault and battery charges in Florida this week.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown may be an NFL free agent, but the former Raiders wide receiver has constantly been in the headlines ever since being cut by the Patriots. After allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him, Antonio Brown now finds himself at risk of being slapped with assault and battery charges this week. Christian Lata, spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department said that Antonio Brown is part of their active investigation into the incident.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Becomes Most Searched Person In The US: Google Report

Antonio Brown in hot water… once again

Notably, Brown seems to have a penchant for getting into trouble with the law over the last couple of months. In September last year, Antonio Brown was slapped with a sexual assault lawsuit by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

The NFL is currently investigating that incident. This was then followed by another allegation of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working at the former Patriots wide receiver’s home in 2017.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Fires Shocking Tweet At Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Antonio Brown trainer arrested

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown’s trainer Glen Holt was charged by the Hollywood Police Department with one count of felony burglary and battery. He was then booked into Jail on Tuesday.

The victim alleged that Antonio Brown and Glen Holt assaulted him in his moving truck outside Brown’s residence in a gated community in Hollywood, Florida. The Hollywood Police have not yet charged Antonio Brown. He does, however, remain a suspect.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Throws Shade At Tom Brady With A WILD Proclamation On Twitter

The Hollywood Police were alerted to the incident after a 911 call. They were seen trying to convince Antonio Brown to surrender peacefully outside his residence while they pursued an arrest warrant for the NFL free agent. The warrant would be obtained under a “felony, battery and burglary” charge. The spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department also said that the officers attempted to speak to Antonio Brown at his residence, but he locked himself in his home and refused to speak to the police personnel.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Draws Common Thread Between Steelers, Raiders, Bills, Patriots, Saints

What is a ‘battery charge’?

Under general US laws, a battery charge could be defined as the act when a person tries to physically strike another person or acts in a threatening manner putting the other person in fear of immediate harm. Any physical contact resulting in bodily injury is generally termed as battery. The severity of a battery charge varies with the law of the specific jurisdiction.

