Raiders' Las Vegas Stadium Draws Comparisons To Star Wars' 'Death Star' On Twitter

other sports

The Oakland Raiders will move to Las Vegas next season. Their new stadium, called the Allegiant Stadium, could also host the first game of the NFL next season.

Raiders

If things go according to plan for the Oakland Raiders, the Oakland Coliseum will no longer be their home in the 2020 NFL season. The construction of the Raiders' newly-christened Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been moving along at an express pace. In fact, there have been rumours that the NFL could schedule the Week 1 season opener next season at Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Celebrates WARRIOR Block Against Bills With Elandon Roberts' Quote

NFL: Raiders' new stadium draws Star Wars comparison on Twitter

In August this year, the Oakland Raiders announced a partnership with Allegiant Airlines. It ultimately led to the naming of the Raiders' new stadium as the 'Allegiant Stadium'. Before being named as the 'Allegiant Stadium', NFL fans on Twitter started calling it the 'Death Star'. This was before the partnership was announced. While the Allegiant Stadium will serve as the home for the Raiders next season, events like concerts will also be hosted there. 

Also Read | Ray Lewis Issues 'handle Your Business' Warning To Tom Brady And Patriots

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Makes Classy Gesture; Buys Ravens Offensive Linemen Brand-new Rolexes

Despite bearing some resemblance to Star Wars' iconic Death Star, the Allegiant Stadium features a sleek, impressive facade. Aside from the fact that the Allegiant Stadium could quite possibly host the season opener of the NFL next year, the deal for the naming rights of the stadium could also be the biggest in the NFL. According to Forbes and the Las Vegas Review Journal, Allegiant Airlines is likely to fork out between $20 million and $25 million in cash and kind services (per year) to put its name on the Raiders' new stadium. Another noteworthy point is that the Las Vegas Sun reported that the Raiders have already brought in nearly $400 million in personal seat license fees for their new stadium in Las Vegas. This essentially means that the Raiders have sold out the season tickets for 2020. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Sends Out Christmas Day Greeting After Patriots Wrap Up 11th AFC East Title

