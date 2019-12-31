Antonio Brown Rips Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Twitter Tirade

Just when you thought he was out, the NFL pulls him back in. Well, almost. Antonio Brown reportedly impressed the New Orleans Saints in the workout session earlier last week. While the former Patriots wide receiver currently finds himself out of a job, the Saints were willing to give Antonio Brown a look-in, in order to aid their NFL playoffs' charge. With the workout part done and dusted, all Antonio Brown had to wait was stay out of the limelight and await the Saints' decision. The former, however, has always proven to be difficult for the four-time First-team All-Pro.

Antonio Brown rips Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter

Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been involved in an on-again-off-again feud since April earlier this year. While tensions between the two seemed to have cooled down in the last couple of months, Antonio Brown chose to reignite those tensions, blasting the Steelers wide receiver earlier this week. The Steelers ended their regular-season duties with a 10-28 loss to the ever-impressive Baltimore Ravens. After a short look at JuJu Smith-Schuster's numbers from this season, Antonio Brown launched an attack on the Steelers' wide receiver's form this season.

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Amid the constant attacks at JuJu Smith-Schuster, the fact that the two were former teammates remains a distant memory. Antonio Brown spent eight years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Juju Smith-Schuster joining him in his final two seasons with the Steelers. Brown was then traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2018. Considering that Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster formed previously formed one of the NFL's most dangerous receiving tandems, things have soured in rapid fashion between the two. JuJu Smith-Schuster was tasked with upping the Steelers' production in Brown's absence. However, injuries hampered Smith-Schuster's charge since Brown's departure.

