Is Antonio Brown Retiring? WR Hints At Retirement From NFL With Cryptic Twitter Post

Is Antonio Brown retiring? The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has sent social media into a frenzy after appearing to have hinted his retirement in a series of cryptic posts on Twitter. In one of his posts, Brown claimed he had achieved everything in the game while in a separate tweet, the pass-catcher thanked his fans and everyone for being a part of his NFL journey.

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

While he may be one of the best wide receivers in the game, the former Patriots man's off-field issues have been the focal point of most discussions over the past year. Last year, owing to allegations of sexual misconduct by a former trainer, Brown was released twice from the NFL - by the Raiders and Patriots. Since leaving the Patriots last September, Brown has been actively trying to find his way back to the league. However, during that time, he embroiled himself in numerous controversies and was even arrested for charges of assault and battery this year.

His notorious personality means teams have so far hesitated from offering a contract to the seven-time Pro Bowler. Despite being linked to the likes of Tampa Bay Buccanneers and a host of other teams in the NFL, AB seems to be without a team with the 2020 season around the corner. This could have forced him to consider retirement.

Is Antonio Brown retiring? Fans question AB's credibility after latest post

However, social media users aren't yet convinced with the Antonio Brown retirement post. Fans were quick to point out to his similar announcement from last year after he was released by the Patriots. Brown even made a bold claim that he 'will not be playing in the NFL anymore'. While the claim holds true as of today, just days of his initial retirement announcement, he backtracked on his comments, posting "I'm still the best, why stop now?" to Twitter.

Antonio Brown announces he is retiring from the NFL for the first since he announced he was retiring from the NFL on September 22. pic.twitter.com/dRAHtR9Z3F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2020

In subsequent posts, the 32-year-old confirmed he is far from being done with the league.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

While it remains to be seen if the wide receiver sticks to his words this time, Brown has been linked to several NFL teams in recent weeks. Apart for rumours of linking up with Tom Brady at Buccaneers, the 32-year-old is also linked to Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Brown is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-reception seasons. His streak ended last season after he was released by the Patriots. He is a two-time NFL receiving yards leader and a two-time NFL receptions leader. He has registered 841 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards and 80 touchdowns in his career.

