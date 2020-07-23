Antonio Brown Calls Out NFL For 'lack Of Resolution', Asks For Concrete Deadline

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has slammed the NFL for keeping him in limbo with their investigation. The NFL launched an investigation into Brown's off-field conduct, with sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, made by two women against Brown since last September. Antonio Brown's rant comes in days after he announced his retirement on Monday and he has now stated his intention for an Antonio Brown return to the league.

Antonio Brown career stats: Former Steelers star slams NFL; wants league to complete investigation

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Antonio Brown hit out at NFL officials for their lack of resolution with the investigation regarding his off-field conduct. The 32-year-old wrote that he and his legal team have complied with their investigations for the past 11 months and the league had access to all his phones. Antonio Brown further stated that he has been seeing a therapist and has worked on all aspects of his life as the NFL had asked him to. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star said the fact that the league has failed to provide a proper deadline for the investigation is completely unacceptable and demanded clarity from the NFL.

Brown said that he cares about his well-being and his legal team has received no response despite their countless queries. The former Patriots wide receiver fuelled rumours of an Antonio Brown return stating that he needs an update from the league to talk to teams properly and claimed that everyone is waiting for the NFL to take a call. Along with the sexual assault allegations, Brown pleaded no-contest to burglary and battery charges in June related to an altercation with a delivery truck driver in January. The former New England Patriots man is likely to serve a suspension but the NFL is yet to decide the duration and whether he will be on an NFL roster when the suspension is announced.

Antonio Brown retirement: Antonio Brown career stats

Antonio Brown enjoyed a stellar career with the Pittsburgh Steelers featuring in the Pro Bowl seven times. According to Antonio Brown career stats by Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver has played 131 games, recording 841 receptions at an average of 6.4 receptions per game. The former Patriots man recorded 13.4 receiving yards per reception, with 75 touchdowns and 551 receiving first downs. Antonio Brown's average value was 102, as he made 75 rising and receiving touchdowns, with a 65.5 percent catch reception. During his stint with the Steelers, Brown was named First-team All-Pro four times and was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2018.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)