Antonio Brown Hires New Agent In A Bid To Ensure Swift Return To NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. The notorious wide receiver is currently a free agent after being released by New England Patriots in September 2019. In an attempt to secure a swift return to the NFL, Antonio Brown has reportedly hired Ed Wasielewski as his new agent.

Also Read | Antonio Brown NFL Return To Raiders OFF After Team's GM Shuts Down Possible Return

Antonio Brown NFL return: Antonio Brown hires agent

With his continued desire to return to the NFL this season, free-agent WR Antonio Brown has hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to represent him, the agent told ESPN Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

A veteran in the business of sports, agent Ed Wasielewski works for EMG Sports, which represents notable clients like Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, Miami Dolphins' Julien Davenport and LA Chargers star Darius Jennings.

Also Read | Antonio Brown NFL Return? Brown Willing To Join Tom Brady At Buccaneers 'expeditiously' If Contract Offered

Antonio Brown has, so far, struggled to find an interested party the NFL especially after he was released by the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and the Patriots in a span of a month last year. Brown could only play one game for the Patriots before he was ousted by the franchise after he was accused of sexual assault by former trainer Brittany Taylor.

Antonio Brown NFL return: Antonio Brown hires agent, looking for a swift return

Since becoming a free agent, the 31-year-old has been embroiled in several controversies in the past seven months or so. Brown has repeatedly berated his former teammates and the NFL on social media and was also arrested on felony charges. His volatile behaviour was reportedly the reason behind the exit of former agent Drew Rosenhaus. Last year, it was reported that Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to inform them that he would like to represent Antonio Brown again, but not until the wide receiver seeks professional counselling.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Proposes To Long-time Partner Chelsie Kyriss; Makes Instagram Announcement

Antonio Brown hires agent: Can the veteran reignite his NFL career?

Since parting ways with Rosenhaus, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide man has failed to garner much interest among NFL franchises. His former side, the Raiders, squashed rumours of a return while his rumoured reunion with Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also quashed by Bucs GM Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians. While there remain few doubts over the 31-year-old's abilities on the gridiron, his disciplinary issues could prove to be a stumbling block for any NFL franchise.

NFL season start date

Despite the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, the start date for the 2020 NFL season remains unchanged. The league officials are reportedly in continuous discussions to decide the fate of the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start in September. Meanwhile, Brown made was named in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team along with the likes of former teammate Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

NFL 2010s All Decade Team



Who got snubbed? pic.twitter.com/0m2eqkzrcJ — Master (@MasterTes) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Antonio Brown NFL return? Could Tom Brady's 'consistent Contact' With Antonio Brown Spell 2020 NFL Reunion?