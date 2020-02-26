Antonio Brown To Raiders Move OFF After Team's GM Shuts Down Possible Return

The Antonio Brown comeback train has been derailed once again, it would appear. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been in the news ever since he was cut by the New England Patriots after the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. Ever since then, Antonio Brown has seen his NFL exodus be extended by allegations of sexual assault and charges of burglary with battery. While Antonio Brown has since gone on an apology spree, mending broken bridges with the Steelers and the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), it appears that the Steelers will not offer Antonio Brown a way back in the NFL.

Antonio Brown’s grievance against the Oakland Raiders over lost wages (including $30M in guarantees) will be heard by an arbitrator in May, per source. The grievance over his $9M signing bonus with Patriots has not yet been scheduled. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2020

Antonio Brown Raiders move off

Raiders GM Mike Mayock was asked about a possible Antonio Brown Raiders move. However, the Raiders GM flat out denied those rumours, even going so far as to quell rumours of any possible move in the future. “Antonio Brown, I have very little comment about,” Mayock said to reporters. “I think he had his time with the Raiders and I think his time there is up.”

Yes I’m sleepy 6 walk throughs in 7days 2 cities whole lotta 💰 in rotation I wore my raiders hat just incase of 2nd Chances 💀 pic.twitter.com/HPIrK4Ka3m — AB (@AB84) February 25, 2020

Antonio Brown comeback derailed by Steelers GM

With Antonio Brown handing out apologies by the dozen, the seven-time Pro Bowler was reportedly looking to talk to teams at the NFL Combine 2020 this week in a bid to secure a return to the NFL. While there has been little update on the Antonio Brown comeback issue since then, Steelers general manager has now offered an update this week. Speaking at the NFL Combine 2020 in Indianapolis this week, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert made it clear that the Steelers had no plans of reuniting with Antonio Brown.

“We’re always gonna be concerned about Antonio Brown the person. We have moved on from Antonio Brown and coach (Mike) Tomlin addressed that the last time he spoke with the media that we’re worried about Antonio Brown the person. He will always be a Steeler in that regard, but in that regard only.” – Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Will Antonio Brown return to NFL?

The newly christened Las Vegas Raiders were the other side being linked with Antonio Brown in the offseason. On a podcast during the Super Bowl, Antonio Brown revealed that he spoke to Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who seemed amiable to a return for the seven-time Pro Bowler by Brown’s own admission.

