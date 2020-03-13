Antonio Brown Proposes To Long-time Partner Chelsie Kyriss; Makes Instagram Announcement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced that he has proposed to his long-time partner Chelsie Kyriss. The notorious NFL star reportedly had a rocky relationship with Chelsie Kyriss, with whom he has three children. However, as it appears, the duo has now mended their relationship after Brown proposed to Kyriss.

Antonio Brown ex-girlfriend: Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown shared the news of his highly-publicised relationship with Chelsie Kyriss earlier this week. The duo, who have been together for several years, has been documented in a series of disputes and reported multiple break-ups. Brown's rocky relationship with Kyriss was brought to the forefront last year when he had to deal with the Florida Police Department after an altercation. Footage from the incident shows Brown, who turned a free agent in the NFL, calling out Chelsie Kyriss in front of the officials. He even reportedly threw a bag of candies at Kyriss. It was later reported that the duo has broken up, with Kyriss even demanding custody of her children.

Antonio Brown going off on the Police and His Ex. #NFL pic.twitter.com/qlqsa1j1c3 — BlitzburghVideos (@BlitzVideos) January 13, 2020

Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss: Soon to marry

It is believed, Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss got together around the Super Bowl week with Brown making efforts to mend their relationship. On Thursday, the 31-year-old shared a video of him on Instagram holding Kyriss close with a caption 'I just proposed @chelsie (Chelsie Kyriss)'.

After putting his baby mother out, calling the police on her for taking their kids to school in a car he bought her and throwing a bag of candy d*cks at her in front of the police, Antonio Brown just proposed to her. pic.twitter.com/hlw5lUMrv3 — PopGlitz.co (@PopGlitz1) March 12, 2020

Antonio Brown's turbulent 2019

Antonio Brown endured a difficult 2019 after he was accused of sexual assault by former trainer Britney Taylor. He was subsequently released by the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) and the New England Patriots in a span of just over 20 days. The controversial wide receiver has since been a constant presence on social media, calling out former teammates and other players in the NFL. He was also involved in a burglary incident where Brown was arrested by the Florida PD and was charged with burglary and battery.

Brown still remains a free agent in the NFL as he has failed to secure a move to any franchise. Raiders GM Mike Mayock recently quashed rumours of Brown returning to the Raiders stating "I think his time there is up." It'll be interesting to see if the 31-year-old can find a new home in the NFL ahead of the upcoming season, especially with the future of former teammate Tom Brady still in the air.

