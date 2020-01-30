Antonio Brown Opens Up On Controversial 'predicament' After Getting Bail From Court

Antonio Brown has opened up on his troubles after a tumultuous week for the disgraced National Football League (NFL) star. Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt were arrested on charges of felony burglary and assault earlier last week. Just under a week after he was confined to his home on the condition of bail, Antonio Brown opened up about the incident in an interview with Josh Peter.

Antonio Brown was granted bail on Friday with the total bond for his three charges being $110,000.



He'll also be required to be monitored by GPS, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing, and get a mental health evaluation. https://t.co/XBx4XGB1Fd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown addresses issues surrounding his arrest

Speaking for the first time since his arrest, Josh Peter reports that Antonio Brown appeared relaxed after the judge freed him from house arrest. The former Patriots man acknowledged that he was in the wrong during the incident. “I put myself in a bad predicament,’’ Antonio Brown was quoted as saying. “I’m out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don’t make excuses and we’re going to make the best of it.’’

In the interview, Antonio Brown also revealed that he is planning on making a comeback to the NFL in the near future. The ex-Steelers wide receiver said that he felt bad for those kids who looked up to him during his time in the NFL. “I’m going to make them proud, man,’’ Brown said. “I’m planning to come back to the NFL.’ However, Brown will only be allowed to make his NFL comeback when the league clears him of the pending sexual assault charges filed against him.

God is the greatest I am training at 84/7 fitness today anyone want to join me feel free pull 3017 nw 60th street Fort Lauderdale Fl 33309 — AB (@AB84) January 28, 2020

Is Antonio Brown in jail?

Antonio Brown and his trainer Glenn Holt were both arrested last week. The Antonio Brown charges include burglary with assault and battery. While Antonio Brown turned himself in a day after the arrest warrant was issued, Brown is now out on bail after a judge freed him from house arrest and his ankle monitor, allowing Brown to travel freely within the United States to satisfy his contractual obligations. Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had some words regarding the Antonio Brown charges.

Speaking at the Super Bowl news conference, Roger Goodell said that the NFL is thinking about Antonio Brown's well-being and are trying to understand what he is currently going through. Roger Goodell then continued by saying that the investigation into Brown's sexual assault charges has been going on for months. "We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the (NFL Players Association) have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players," Roger Goodell continued. "They're going to be made available to Antonio."

