Antonio Brown's Picture In New England Patriots Kit Leaves Social Media In Tizzy

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has hinted at a move back to the New England Patriots ahead of the NFL 2020 season. Brown was part of the Patriots last season, having signed a one-year deal with the franchise, but those ties were cut-off with allegations of sexual and personal misconduct levied against him. The Antonio Brown patriots career saw him make only one appearance, before being sent back to the open market.

Antonio Brown Instagram: Antonio Brown trade rumours intensify after cryptic post

While the former NFL star has mellowed down on his social media antics and the latest Antonio Brown Instagram post has left fans in a tizzy on social media. He posted a picture of himself in a New England Patriots uniform, intensifying the Antonio Brown trade rumours. NFL trade rumours in the recent weeks have hinted at an Antonio Brown Patriots reunion and the Antonio Brown Instagram post is likely to intensify those rumours.

Brown enjoyed a close relationship with Patriots legend Tom Brady and had earlier suggested that he would return to the Patriots if the veteran quarterback stays with the team. However, Brady signed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having signed for them in a blockbuster deal in the off-season.

10 minutes ago 🚨🚨🚨🚨 COME BACK TO NEW ENGLAND @AB84 pic.twitter.com/hW6NH3PtdM — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) July 8, 2020

Is Antonio Brown hinting a #Patriots return on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/vwlQUMzOEc — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) July 8, 2020

Antonio Brown trade: Fans react to Antonio Brown's Instagram post

Antonio Brown racked up four catches, eight targets, 56 yards and one touchdown in his only game for Patriots and fans have expressed their excitement at a potential return to The Gillette Stadium. Fans are calling for the Antonio trade to happen and the 31-year-old's post comes in the same day the Patriots officially announced the signing of Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback signed a one-year deal with the franchise, worth $7.5 million.

According to the latest Antonio Brown trade rumours, the 31-year-old was in talks with the likes of Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks and even Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there are no concrete reports to confirm a contract as of yet. Brown is yet to play in the NFL since his outing against Miami Dolphins and in the meantime has pursued a fledgling career in the music industry.

(Image Credit: Antonio Brown Instagram)