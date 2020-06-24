Antonio Brown Return: Seahawks And Ravens Have Internal Discussions About Signing WR

After a rollercoaster 2019 season, an 'Antonio Brown return' to the NFL appears to be on the cards with Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens reportedly monitoring his situation. Antonio Brown was cut by New England Patriots last season after his former trainer Brittany Taylor accused him of sexual assault. Since his NFL exit, the wide receiver has embroiled himself in numerous controversies and was even arrested for battery and burglary earlier this year.

Antonio Brown rumours: Antonio Brown return to NFL?

Speaking of the charges of battery and burglary, Antonio Brown pleaded no contest to the charges this month. As a part of his plea deal, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. The 31-year-old will also have to complete a 13-week anger management course and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if needed.

From earlier on @nflnetwork... the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

Despite volatile nature, reports suggested Antonio Brown had stepped up his training regimen in order to maintain his peak fitness for an NFL return. According to NFL Network, an 'Antonio Brown return' might be a possibility as the Seahawks as well as the Ravens have had internal discussions about signing the wide receiver. Antonio Brown, who has been training with the Seahawks back-up quarterback Geno Smith in the off-season, because as per reports, the Seahawks might make a move for him as a 'late-season addition'.

As for an Antonio Brown return with the Ravens, the 31-year-old's cousin Marquise Brown is already on their roster. The Ravens were reportedly interested in Antonio Brown in the past. With the two organisations internally discussing the possibility of signing the wide receiver, according to reports, they could potentially offer Brown a chance to impress ahead or during the 2020 season.

Antonio Brown suspension

Meanwhile, if a franchise does sign Antonio Brown, the wide receiver is facing an NFL suspension for his involvement in the burglary and assault from earlier this year. While it remains unknown what will be the severity of the disciplinary action against Brown, reports do indicate the Antonio Brown suspension could possibly be a lengthy one.

Despite being away from the NFL for almost a year, Brown is still considered as one of the best wide receivers in the league. He is the only player in NFL history with six consecutive 100-reception seasons. His streak ended last season after he was released by the Patriots. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a two-time NFL receiving yards leader and a two-time NFL receptions leader. He has registered 841 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards and 80 touchdowns in his career.

