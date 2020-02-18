Antonio Brown Plotting Comeback By Talking To Teams At NFL Combine: Report

Antonio Brown may have been absent from the National Football League (NFL) ever since Week 2 of regular-season action, but the former Patriots man has been in the news for myriad reasons since then. After months of sexual assault allegations and the physical assault controversy, the seven-time Pro Bowler is itching to return to the NFL. His ‘apology tour’ may not have mended too many bridges, but the Antonio Brown return story is now gathering pace.

Antonio Brown return: Ex-Steelers man plans meetings with teams to facilitate comeback

Earlier last week, Antonio Brown told TMZ that he plans to meet with teams at the NFL Combine in an effort to “get things back on the right page.” After being cut by the Oakland Raiders in 2019, the Patriots took a punt on Antonio Brown in order to add some quality around Tom Brady. That move, however, was doomed the moment the sexual assault allegations against the ex-Raiders man came to light.

Earlier this month, Antonio Brown went on an apology tour of sorts. Former Pittsburgh teammate Ben Roethlisberger was one in that list of apologies delivered by Antonio Brown. The apology to the Steelers quarterback came days after he appeared on a podcast to issue an apology to the Steelers organisation for his unruly behaviour during his final days in Pittsburgh.

Antonio Brown earlier worked out with the New Orleans Saints as they looked to strengthen their roster for a playoffs push. That move, however, did not come to transpire after the Saints decided against roping the controversial wide receiver in. An Antonio Brown return, therefore, was to be delayed.

However, Antonio Brown does retain some optimism when it comes to orchestrating an NFL comeback. Brown reportedly spoke to Raiders coach Jon Gruden during his absence from the NFL. By Antonio Brown’s own admission, the Raiders chief seemed amiable to a return for the seven-time Pro Bowler. However, any possible return for Antonio Brown would have to first be cleared with the NFL.

Did Antonio Brown retire?

Antonio Brown was cut by the New England Patriots early in the season. Brown played just one game for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. While no team has decided to rope in the seven-time Pro Bowler, Antonio Brown has not, in fact, retired from the NFL. The former Steelers man is looking to make a comeback to the league in the upcoming season. An Antonio Brown return, therefore, could possibly be on the cards.