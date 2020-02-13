Antonio Brown Mends Broken Bridges With Apology To Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown is on the on the road to salvation in an effort to orchestrate a comeback into the NFL. The disgraced wider receiver has been absent from the league since Week 2 of regular season action last year. However, with talk of a possible comeback to the NFL in the upcoming season, Antonio Brown seems to be mending fences, starting with his former teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

Antonio Brown apology: Brown buries the hatchet with Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Earlier this week, Antonio Brown took to Instagram to fix broken bridges with a former teammate. Ben Roethlisberger was the latest in line to be tendered an apology by Antonio Brown. Brown took to Instagram to apologise to Ben Roethlisberger for the unsavoury remarks he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback following his exit from the Steelers.

The Antonio Brown apology is the latest in a series of apologies issued by the seven-time Pro Bowler. Earlier last week, Antonio Brown appeared on a podcast to issue an apology to the Steelers organisation for his unruly behaviour during his final days in Pittsburgh.

"I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys, to the organization. Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization. These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I'm forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments.” – Antonio Brown apology on 93.7 Fan The Morning Show

Antonio Brown further went on to apologise to Ben Roethlisberger in particular, having started his career with Roethlisberger as the quarterback. “A lot of beautiful moments, a lot of positive things, so it’s not all bad”, Brown said in the apology. Antonio Brown was the go-to man for Ben Roethlisberger during his 8-year stint with the Steelers. With the Ben Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown tandem, the Steelers also made six trips to the playoffs.

When will Antonio Brown return to NFL?

With the Antonio Brown apology section done and dusted, the seven-time Pro Bowler is looking to make a comeback to the NFL in the upcoming season. Brown went on an apology spree and seems to have mended fences with the Patriots, Steelers and the Raiders. Earlier this week, Brown spoke about reported interest from the Raiders, leaving the door open for a comeback to the newly-christened Las Vegas Raiders.