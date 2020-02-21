Antonio Brown Scuppered In NFL Return Bid As WR Is Drilled In The Head During Workout

With the Antonio Brown apology tour underway, the former Steelers man is now on his way to get in shape for the upcoming season. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Antonio Brown was looking to talk to teams at the NFL combine in a bid to orchestrate a return to the league. However, 'Antonio Brown knocked out' was the story coming out the wide receiver's camp this week after a bench press went horribly wrong.

Also Read | Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

This shit hits harder than Vontaze Burfict...... 315 gang MrBigChest pic.twitter.com/MRzCL4Y8VM — AB (@AB84) February 20, 2020

Antonio Brown knocked out during bench press

'Antonio Brown knocked out' report emerged on Twitter this week after the ex-Patriots man looked to get his body in shape for the upcoming NFL season. Antonio Brown was in the middle of a workout when he was drilled in the head by the equipment in the gym. The 'Antonio Brown knocked out' video was posted on Instagram Live by the disgraced wide receiver himself.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill

The Antonio Brown video showed Brown benching 315 pounds. He then got up after the bench press, following which he was drilled on the head by the returning arm of the gym equipment. The Antonio Brown video presented the former Steelers man with an opportunity to take a shot at NFL linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Also Read | Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

Antonio Brown's issues with Vontaze Burfict go back to the AFC Wild Card round in 2016. Burfict ran into Brown on an illegal hit in the 2016 playoff game, which left the then-Steelers WR reeling in pain. Interestingly, Brown and Vontaze Burfict were teammates, albeit briefly during Brown's time with the Oakland Raiders.

Steelers sign Antonio Brown? Not yet

Antonio Brown spent the major part of this NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, things soured between Brown and the Steelers administration towards the end of his eight-year stint with the WR exiting Pittsburgh on a bitter note. While Brown did apologise to the Steelers administration this year, the 'Steelers sign Antonio Brown' story will have to wait as the NFL continues its investigation into the sexual assault allegations surrounding him.

Also Read | 2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State Buckeyes' Edge Rusher Chase Young Leads Non-QB Pack