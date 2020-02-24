Antonio Brown To Go Head-to-head With Oakland Raiders In $30 Million Grievance Case

Antonio Brown is back! In the headlines, that is. After being released by the Oakland Raiders following multiple altercations, the seven-time Pro Bowler will now settle his contract issue with the Raiders in a grievance hearing scheduled for May. The amount in question in the Antonio Brown case currently stands at approximately $30 million.

Antonio Brown’s grievance against the Oakland Raiders over lost wages (including $30M in guarantees) will be heard by an arbitrator in May, per source. The grievance over his $9M signing bonus with Patriots has not yet been scheduled. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2020

Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft after getting into a verbal altercation with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. While his arrival was greeted with much hope from Raiders fans, that hope was quickly dealt a blow when he missed a major part of training camp practices with the Raiders courtesy of developing frostbite on both feet in a cryotherapy session.

Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈 https://t.co/tFdNvuMbcA — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

A week after the frostbite incident, Antonio Brown challenged the NFL’s ban on his old helmet, which proved to be an unsuccessful attempt. He was then slapped with a fine by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, which led to Antonio Brown confronting Mayock later on. Antonio Brown later issued a public apology following the verbal altercation with the Raiders general manager. However, the Raiders decided to release the wide receiver after he demanded an exit, throwing the guaranteed amount in the Antonio Brown contract in doubt.

The ex-Steelers man claimed that he demanded a release from the Oakland Raiders after they reportedly reneged on the guaranteed money in the $30 million Antonio Brown contract. The Antonio Brown case will now be heard in May with the NFL Players Association defending Antonio Brown in the case. The disgraced wide receiver also filed a grievance against the New England Patriots after they became the second team to release him following the allegations of sexual assault against Antonio Brown. The Antonio Brown case against the Patriots sees the contested amount stands at a reported $9 million.

