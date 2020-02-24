The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Antonio Brown To Go Head-to-head With Oakland Raiders In $30 Million Grievance Case

other sports

Antonio Brown was controversially released by the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2019 season after continued altercations with the players and the management.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is back! In the headlines, that is. After being released by the Oakland Raiders following multiple altercations, the seven-time Pro Bowler will now settle his contract issue with the Raiders in a grievance hearing scheduled for May. The amount in question in the Antonio Brown case currently stands at approximately $30 million.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Comeback On The Cards; Disgraced WR In Talks With Raiders: Report

Antonio Brown case: Grievance hearing scheduled for later this year

Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft after getting into a verbal altercation with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. While his arrival was greeted with much hope from Raiders fans, that hope was quickly dealt a blow when he missed a major part of training camp practices with the Raiders courtesy of developing frostbite on both feet in a cryotherapy session.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Mends Broken Bridges With Apology To Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

A week after the frostbite incident, Antonio Brown challenged the NFL’s ban on his old helmet, which proved to be an unsuccessful attempt. He was then slapped with a fine by Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, which led to Antonio Brown confronting Mayock later on. Antonio Brown later issued a public apology following the verbal altercation with the Raiders general manager. However, the Raiders decided to release the wide receiver after he demanded an exit, throwing the guaranteed amount in the Antonio Brown contract in doubt. 

Also Read | Antonio Brown Plotting Comeback By Talking To Teams At NFL Combine: Report

The ex-Steelers man claimed that he demanded a release from the Oakland Raiders after they reportedly reneged on the guaranteed money in the $30 million Antonio Brown contract. The Antonio Brown case will now be heard in May with the NFL Players Association defending Antonio Brown in the case. The disgraced wide receiver also filed a grievance against the New England Patriots after they became the second team to release him following the allegations of sexual assault against Antonio Brown. The Antonio Brown case against the Patriots sees the contested amount stands at a reported $9 million.

Also Read | Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAVI PUJARI BROUGHT TO INDIA
SOUVENIR TO BE GIFTED TO TRUMP
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE OVER CAA
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
WHO'S INDIAN IDOL 11 WINNER?
SHARMA BAGS 11TH 5-WICKET HAUL