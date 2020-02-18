The Debate
LA Angels Owner Arte Moreno Opens Up About Joc Pederson And Ross Stripling's Failed Trade

Recently, in his annual informal conversation, LA Angels owner Arte Moreno talked about the failed trade of Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling.

LA Angels

Recently, in his annual informal conversation outside Tempe Diablo Stadium, LA Angels owner Arte Moreno covered many topics including why he failed to trade for Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling. Arte Moreno stated that he is eager to move forward from the scuttled trade. He said that he is looking forward to the upcoming games and is optimistic that his pitching staff will bring some improvements after a failed season. When another reporter asked a question related to the failed trade, Arte Moreno said that he would rather not talk about it.

 "It wasn't all impatience. There were other things involved, too. ... I just would rather not talk about it. That wasn't going to happen, and it's not happening," said LA Angels owner Arte Moreno.

Arte Moreno had previously accepted that his temper sometimes affects his decision-making process. When asked whether his temper is the reason behind the failed trade, Arte Moreno laughed and said ‘no’. He said that he was surrounded by people who helped him make the decision. Ending his answer, Arte Moreno said, "My temper has nothing to do with it."

Arte Moreno talks about the failed pursuit to sign Gerrit Cole

Moreno also came to terms with the Angels' failed pursuit of Gerrit Cole. He was signed by Yankees for an alleged $324 million for nine years. Arte Moreno said that LA Angels had put a substantial offer on the table. However, Gerrit Cole went with the New York Yankees. LA Angels owner Arte Moreno said that Gerrit Cole grew up watching and loving New York Yankees. That’s why he picked the NY team.

"We had a substantial offer on the table, but we were sort of walking in there knowing no matter what we did, we were going to get outbid," Moreno said. "We had a pretty big number out there," he added.

NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD