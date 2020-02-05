MLB: Angels Are All Set To Accquire Joc Pederson For The 2020 Season

Los Angeles Angels are currently in a position of strength, as they reportedly traded Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers for outfielder Joc Pederson. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel clarified the report and the entire MLB community has been fuming with excitement since then. Joc Pederson was a notable hitter for Dodgers since his first full season in 2015. No wonder, the Angels have been hunting for the 27-year-old for a long time now and they have reportedly attained success by signing him for the 2020 season.

MLB trade rumours: LA Angels are ready to acquire Joc Pederson

The Angels currently have a strong lineup and Joc Pederson will be joining another jam-packed outfield. However, the Angels need to sort out their line up since there are too many big names at this moment. Mike Trout and Justin Upton are still assumed to take control over the centre-field and down left field. While Brian Goodwin is slated to start the right field before Tuesday. However, things might fall out differently as Jo Adell is also into the mix. In the meantime, Angels need to figure out a perfect position for Joc Pederson who they have traded for $8.5 million (reportedly).

The Angels have been picking up aggressively for quite a time now. After adding Anthony Rendon, Jason Castro, Julio Teheran, and Dylan Bundy into the squad, Joc Pederson has been the latest addition. Joc Pederson had a glittery 2019 as he went on to slash .249/.339/.538 with 3.0 fWAR and a career-high 36 home runs in 514 plate appearances.

