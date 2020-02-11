Red Sox Sign-stealing: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hints At New Video Rules

Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred declared that he hoped to release his office’s findings imminently on allegations that the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 MLB season illegally stole opponents’ signs via electronic means. The Red Sox won 108 regular-season games and proceeded to win the World Series in the 2018 season. Manfred hoped that the findings of the investigation are revealed soon as he wrapped up the MLB owners’ meeting last week.

Speaking after the owners meeting, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that he hopes to finish the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing scandal over before the training camps get underway. He said that the investigation works on a day-to-day basis and it is difficult to determine a timeline. The Red Sox’ training camp is scheduled to start on Wednesday in Fort Myers.

Red Sox sign-stealing: Former Astros bench coach and Red Sox manager Alex Cora to face a strict punishment

Just like the punishment handed out to the Houston Astros in their sign-stealing scandal of 2017, MLB has granted the Red Sox players immunity, meaning no Red Sox player will be disciplined. However, Alex Cora, who led the Red Sox to the title in his first year on the job, is sure to be penalised after he was involved in the 2017 Astros ign-stealing scandal, as their bench coach. Cora and the Red Sox separated ways on January 14, a day after Rob Manfred released his report on the Houston Astros.

MLB sign-stealing scandal: Players had to be given immunity to get to the root cause

Rob Manfred admitted that not disciplining the players is not an unusual thought, but to get to the root of the cause, someone had to get immunity. He said that it was essential to give protection to the players to reach to the bottom of the situation. Manfred added that the committee thought about the situation carefully and felt that the management, the general manager and the field managers should be most responsible for enforcing the rules.

MLB sign-stealing scandal: Astros general manager and manager banned by MLB, fired by owner

Rob Manfred suspended Houston Astros president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year each, and Houston owner Jim Crane instantaneously fired both from the organisation. The MLB commissioner has hinted at a possibility of new guidelines concerning the video equipment as the Astros relied on the real-time video to cheat and the Red Sox investigation centres on the same alleged crime. The commissioner added that there is too much video available in real-time right now and probably rules could limit who is permitted in the video room that initially came to be for instant-replay review, or what can be viewed.

