Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Other Sports Stars Extend Wishes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, several sportspersons extended their wishes on the auspicious ceremony. From former cricketer Virender Sehwag to ace shuttler-turned-politician Saina Nehwal, several sports stars took to Twitter to expressed their delight over the ceremony.

Sehwag hailed Lord Ram for combating the evil and bringing prosperity and posted an image of the Hindu god. Nehwal, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), quote tweeted the pictures of PM Modi laying the foundation stone and wrote “Jai Shri Ram”, the slogan of Ramjanmbhumi Movement.

Call for brotherhood and peace

Other sportspersons who congratulated the devotees for the foundation ceremony are star wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita and Geeta Phogat, and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. Babita Phogat, who joined the BJP in 2019 and lost Haryana assembly elections, urged everyone to witness the ceremony, saying Lord Ram has returned from the tent. Raina congratulated countrymen on the foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya and wished for brotherhood, peace, and happiness in the country.

PM Modi addressed the gathering after bhumi pujan, highlighting centuries of struggle for “Ram Mandir dream”. He said that the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations and equated it with the Independence struggle.

“Because of the efforts, I bow down to them on behalf of 130 crore Indians. All individuals attached to this movement are watching this program and are giving blessings to everyone. This Mandir is the gift of truth, non-violence, and sacrifice," he said.

