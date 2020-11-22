Babita Phogat announces pregnancy with heartfelt post, says 'waiting to start new chapter'

There’s good news for Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag. The wrestler couple is all set to welcome a new member in their family. The wrestler-turned-politician made the announcement in a heartfelt post.

Babita Phogat to become a mother

Babita Phogat made the big announcement on Instagram on Saturday. In the photograph, the Commonwealth Games medallist and her husband Vivek Suhag were seen holding her baby bump as they stared into each other’s eyes.

Her caption was a gratitude post towards her husband sharing that she felt ‘lucky’ over every ‘single moment' that she spendt being his wife and the ‘ amazing life’ they lived together. She also wrote., ‘You are my happy place." You complete me’ Babita shared her excitement and that she was waiting to start this ‘new chapter’ in her life.

Incidentally, the announcement came a day after Babita Phogat’s birthday.

At that time, Vivek Suhag had shared pictures from the celebration and written, “All your goals in life were clear. You achieve success without any any fear, live every moment without any tear. Happy Birthday, my dear.”

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag had tied the knot in November 2019. Apart from their wrestling endeavours, they had also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye together.

Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for the country, most notably gold and silver medals in the Commomwealth Games of the last three editions. Her sister Geeta Phogat too had similar honours for the country, parts of which were depicted in the blockbuster Dangal, which was loosely based on their lives.

Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Recently, she resigned from her position as deputy director in Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department to focus fully on politicians

Pregnancies in world of cinema and sports

Another celebrity related to the world of sports, who is also expecting her first child is Anushka Sharma. The actor had also announced her pregnancy with Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli in a similar manner, flaunting her baby bump. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the other mothers-to-be, expecting her second child with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

