Babita Phogat Stands Tall In Kangana's Support, Says 'Maha CM Will Have To Bear The Brunt'

Standing firmly by Kangana Ranaut's side, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday took a jibe at the 'Bollywood Candle Gang' for their stoic silence. Expressing shock over the treatment meted out to Kangana Ranaut by the Shiv Sena led-BMC as it began to demolish the actor’s Mumbai office, Phogat hailed Kangana's bravery, adding that the whole country stands with her.

In another tweet, Phogat launched a scathing attack at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that the CM will have to bear the brunt of this. Her tweet in Hindi read as - "The daughter of a middle-class family, who earned and set up a dream house in Mumbai. The house was demolished within minutes by the Maharashtra government. Uddhav Thackeray will have to bear the brunt of this, India will remember."

एक मध्यमवर्गीय परिवार की बेटी ने अपने खून पसीने की कमाई से मुंबई में एक सपनों का घर बसाया था जिसको उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार चंद मिनटों में धराशाई कर दिया। उद्धव ठाकरे जी इसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा आज नहीं तो कल हिंदुस्तान याद रखेगा।#ISupportKangana — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) September 9, 2020

Kangana hits back at Maha govt

Maharashtra Government versus Kangana Ranaut's war intensified as the Queen actor on Wednesday released her first response after reaching Mumbai by sharing a video on Twitter after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property. Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directly, Kangana said, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

In the video message, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think that joining forces with film mafia, you have taken your revenge?"

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office, HC gives stay order

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment.

However, Bombay High Court has stayed Shiv Sena-led BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films' office. The Bombay HC has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process. The BMC on Wednesday entered the property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment.

