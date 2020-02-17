Becky Lynch Backs Friend Conor McGregor To Defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov In Future Re-match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch believes Conor McGregor will outclass Khabib Nurmagomedov if they ever lock their horns again inside the UFC octagon. Being Irish, Becky Lynch accepted the fact that she is friends with Conor McGregor. However, the RAW women’s champion is not willing to support McGregor for just his Irish nationality. Becky Lynch has spotted a lot of changes in Conor McGregor’s game plan and she is confident about his countryman’s victory in a highly anticipated rematch against lightweight champion Khabib.

UFC: WWE champion Becky Lynch chooses Conor McGregor over Khabib Nurmagomedov

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Becky Lynch was asked to take a pick between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov over a potential re-match. No wonder, the RAW Women’s champion picked up Conor and said, “He (Conor McGregor) has got it. He outstroke Khabib in the last fight and I think he has been working. You saw it in the last fight (UFC 246), he has got a new game plan, his head is firm. I think he (Conor McGregor) wins. I think he has got the dedication and he (Conor McGregor) backs it up”.

UFC: Will the re-match actually happen?

UFC president Dana White and Conor McGregor have been working hard to get the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the Dagestani has separate plans in mind. Khabib is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249 and he is willing to hang up his gloves in the near future.

According to reports, the lightweight champion of UFC was also offered $100 million to fight Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia. But, Khabib feels that he is not going to beat an 'idiot' for such a big amount of money when he has already defeated him.

