UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Loses In Race To Manager Ali Abdelaziz; Watch Video

Lightweight champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to taste defeat in his MMA career. Looking at the current scenario, one needs to pull off something sensational to beat Khabib inside an octagon. However, the Dagestani recently tasted defeat in a friendly race with his manager Ali Abdelaziz. No wonder, UFC fans are shocked after seeing their champion lose.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov loses against his manager Ali Abdelaziz

Khabib’s manager Ali posted the video from his official Instagram handle. The lightweight champion can be spotted losing the race against his manager. Ali Abdelaziz posted the video along with a caption, “The young eagle, the UFC champ @Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged the original but old African gazelle today but the eagle learned a lesson today that eagles will never outrun an African gazelle.”

In the meantime, Khabib Nurmagomedov also posted a video of his friendly race with Ali Abdelaziz and the lightweight champion clearly wins the contest in the clip. The Dagestani posted the video and captioned it, “People have to know the truth. @aliabdelaziz000 don’t worry brother, next time.”

UFC: Khabib Nurmgaomedov’s UFC status

The undefeated Dagestani will put his lightweight strap on the line against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. After facing Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov might hang up his gloves since he has hinted at his retirement from MMA for a long time now. Let us take a look at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incredible story in UFC.

